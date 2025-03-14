Mumbai, March 14: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty received an outpouring of love and heartfelt wishes from his friends and colleagues in the industry as he celebrated his 51st birthday. Among the stars sending warm birthday messages were actress Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and several other celebrities who took to social media to express their admiration and affection for the celebrated director. Wishing the director, Kajol posted a photo of Rohit and wrote, “May your birthday be as grand as your film sets and as full of madness as your action sequences! Have a good one.”

Shilpa dropped a candid photo of her and Shetty, writing, “Happy Birthday Shettyyyy Wishing you blockbusters, happiness, love and great health always. May you fly higher than the cars in your action sequences.” Ajay Devgn wished his "bro" Rohit Shetty with a funny post, praising the filmmaker for making "madness look like magic" on the big screen. The actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of a toy car crashing into a toy truck—a playful nod to Rohit Shetty's signature style. For the caption, he wrote, “Tere hisse ke bhi aaj maine hi udaa diye… To the man who makes madness look like magic Happy birthday, bro! @itsrohitshetty.” Actor Deb Mukherjee, Father of Director Ayan Mukerji, Dies at 83 of Age-Related Health Issues; Funeral Details Revealed.

Ajay is a regular collaborator with Rohit, and their partnership has delivered some of Bollywood's biggest hits, including "Zameen," the "Golmaal" franchise, "All the Best: Fun Begins," the "Singham" series, and "Bol Bachchan," among others. The duo's latest collaboration is "Singham Again," the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. Meme-Rable! Alia Bhatt Eating Her Birthday Cake First As Ranbir Kapoor Looks on Reminds Internet of Funny 'Hungama' Movie Cake Cutting Scene, Watch Viral Video.

Meanwhile, Shetty's latest project, "Singham Again," boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the titular character. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

