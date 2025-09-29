Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Taylor Swift is always there to show her support for Travis Kelce. After attending her friend Selena Gomez's wedding, Taylor also showed up for her fiance, Travis Kelce, in Kansas City the following day, E! News reported.

Just hours after celebrating Selena's marriage alongside celeb guests like Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd and Ed Sheeran, Taylor was back at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis as the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in Missouri on September 28.

Also Read | 'Awarapan 2': Emraan Hashmi Returns to His Iconic Role As Shivam, Kicks Off First Shooting Schedule in Bangkok (See Post).

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

"While the NFL star and musician shared their engagement news with the world, the pair 'want to keep it more private' when they tie the knot, as per the sources, reported People.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Emphasises Fair Investigation, Warns Against Political Exploitation; Says 'No One Should Play Politics Over Late Singer's Death Probe'.

"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," the insider said of their nuptials. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy."

"She's incredibly happy," the source added of Swift. "It's all just perfect," as per the outlet.

The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing, also driving speculations about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added, E! News reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)