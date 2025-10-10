Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the global box office by storm, collecting a staggering INR 509.25 crore in gross worldwide earnings within just seven days of its release on October 2, 2025. The film, produced by Hombale Films, serves as a prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara and continues to captivate audiences with its blend of folklore, faith, and raw emotion. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Star Rishab Shetty Meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Movie’s Success, Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude (See Pic)

Hombale Films Shares Post on X – See Post

The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office 🔥💥#KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you. ❤️‍🔥#KantaraInCinemasNow #DivineBlockbusterKantara… pic.twitter.com/jxYuPN47jL — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 10, 2025

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Crosses INR 509 Crore Worldwide

According to the makers, the film recorded INR 126.4 crore in Karnataka, INR 122.4 crore across North India and INR 70 crore from international markets with strong performances in both Hindi and southern circuits. Over 8.19 million tickets sold on BookMyShow underline its massive appeal. Sharing the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), Hombale Films wrote, “The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you.”

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Tops Global Box Office Charts

As per Sacnilk, the film grossed approximately INR 0.26 crore on its ninth day (Friday, October 10), bringing its total domestic net collection to INR 336.76 crore. The prequel also made global headlines, surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to become the world’s highest-grossing film of the week. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’: Hombale Films Urges Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters, Says ‘It Hurts Religious Sentiments’ (See Post)

About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the period action thriller was made on a massive INR 125 crore budget. Also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Leenaz Samad-Bicha, the film explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty, untying the forgotten lore and fierce spirit of Tulu Nadu’s ancient wilderness. Released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to run successfully across theatres, proving once again that Rishab Shetty’s storytelling magic transcends language and geography.

