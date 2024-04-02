Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kapil Sharma and his team made a grand comeback with the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Fans eagerly awaited the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, and the episode didn't disappoint with its stories and hilarious banter, leaving audiences in stitches. Now, as fans await for the second episode, the team is teasing them with sneak peeks.

Kapil Sharma on Monday, shared a new reel on his social media, dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and perfectly impersonating him. In the video, he talks to Kiku Sharda, who is dressed as a cricketer. Kiku asks Kapil, "Sidhu paaji, hum bhi cricket khelna chahate hai. Bohot saara paisa kamaana chahte hai (I want to play cricket and want to earn money)."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5N0XrBSkVO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kapil Sharma, impersonating Sidhu, responds, "I will tell you a technique where you can earn money from your mobile while sitting at home." Curious, Kiku asks, "How?" Kapil answers, "By selling your mobile."

Kapil added a caption to the video that read, "Guess the next Celeb for #thegreatindiankapilshow #ipl #iplfever #cricket."

In the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were the first guests. With Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor's funny romance and Kapil Sharma's comedic timing, viewers were entertained through the episode.

In the upcoming episode, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be on the show. Besides them, the show will feature celebrities like Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)