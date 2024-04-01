Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, shared a throwback picture of herself on social media on Monday. However, the picture attracted the curiosity of the netizens as many of them inquired about the arrival of her baby. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Expecting Their First Baby? Suniel Shetty's Remark Fuels Speculation (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a childhood picture of herself. The monochromatic picture shows the actress screaming. Athiya wrote in the caption, "Cute but Scorpio". While members of the fraternity reacted to the cutesy picture, the netizens were in the mood to dig more into the news of her baby's arrival.

Check Out Athiya Shetty’s Insta Post Here:

Check Out Fan Reactions to the Post Here:

Recently, the actress's father, Suniel Shetty, who judges the dance reality show Dance Deewane, said that he hopes to walk onto the stage as a grandfather in the next season of the show. Netizens picked up on this and took it to the comments section of Athiya's post. One user wrote, "Cchota king aane waala hai (the younger king is set to arrive)."

Another wrote, "I think Athiya is pregnant." Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty wrote in the comments, "This is what I have had to deal with for 28 years." Actress Malvika Mohanan reacted to the post with a laugh. Athiya Shetty Exposes Bromance Between Hubby KL Rahul and Brother Ahan Shetty on Her First Wedding Anniversary -Check Cute Banter.

Athiya and KL Rahul married on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

