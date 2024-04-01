Bobby Deol on Monday treated fans to his new killer suave look, leaving the fans in awe of his outfit and hairdo. Bobby, who enjoys 3.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video wherein he can be seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and paired it with a black blazer and matching palazzo pants. He rounded off the outfit with white shoes, a key locket and transparent sunglasses. Bobby Deol Turns Villain for YRF and Alia Bhatt's Untitled Spy Film - Reports.

The eye-catching part of the look was his hairstyle, which he styled as side braids and tied them in a bun. He is also sporting an edgy beard look. The post is captioned as: "Just out here, living in the moment." After Animal, Bobby Deol to Once Again Play Baddie in Alia Bhatt's YRF Spy Universe Film - Reports.

Check Out Bobby Deol’s Insta Post Here:

Fans dropped several fire emojis in the comment section. One user wrote: "One of your best looks", another said, "charming as always." On the professional front, Bobby was last seen in the action drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles. Bobby next has Kanguva and NBK 109 in the pipeline.

