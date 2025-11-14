Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): The first single from actor Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2' was unveiled on Friday at a grand ceremony held in Mumbai.

The song, titled 'Thaandavam' is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

The event, held at a PVR theatre in Juhu, was attended by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, child actor Harshaali Malhotra, singer Kailash Kher, and others.

'The Thaandavam,' which is the first song from the upcoming film, is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film marks another collaboration between Sreenu and Balakrishna after their previous hit. Music composer S Thaman has scored the soundtrack.

The full song was screened for the audience during the launch. In the track, Balakrishna appears in an intense Aghora look, performing a Shiva Thaandavam sequence set inside a large temple backdrop. The visuals are accompanied by strong vocals from Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, with lyrics by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role. Harshaali Malhotra also appears in a key part. The film includes cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae, editing by Tammiraju, and production design by A S Prakash.

The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

'Akhanda 2' is scheduled to release on December 5. (ANI)

