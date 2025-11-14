Mumbai, November 14: Actress Soha Ali Khan, on Children’s Day on the 14th of November, took to her social media account to share a cute post. The The actress shared a carousel of pictures that featured her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, her father-in-law, her mother and veteran superstar Sharmila Tagore, her mother-in-law and her actor husband Kunal Kemmu. Through the pictures and the caption, Soha reflected on how there is a child in each human, irrespective of age. ‘Three Generations and Life Lessons You Can’t Get From a Book’: Actress Soha Ali Khan Shares Precious Moments With Mother Sharmila Tagore and Daughter Inaaya (See Post).

For the caption, Soha wrote, “Happy Children's Day to the young, the young at heart and the rest of us who still have the energy to fake it #happychildrensday,” and added the pink heart emoticon. The actress, along with her family, celebrates every festival and occasion with a lot of spirit and pomp. Recently, on account of Halloween on the 1st of November, Soha Ali Khan had embraced the Halloween spirit with a fun twist as she turned into a “momager” and had also shared glimpses of her themed celebration with husband Kunal Kemmu. ‘Happy Birthday Darling Soha’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Soha Ali Khan on Her Birthday, Says ‘May the Hugs Never Stop’ (View Post).

'Happy Children's Day'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The actor was seen talking about the role of security for their daughter Inaaya. Soha captioned the post as, “It's our Halloween entourage – the star, the (slightly stressed) momager and the muscle! World tour pending...#happyhalloween” Talking about Soha and Kunal, the couple was in a relationship since 2009, got engaged in July 2014, and finally tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Inaaya, in 2017. On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2”, where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).