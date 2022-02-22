Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has some good news to share with his fans. The 31-year-old hitmaker has announced the release of a TV special based on his latest album 'Dawn FM'.

As per Variety, the special will premiere on Prime Video on February 26. The TV special, titled 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience', was created by the singer in collaboration with creative director La Mar C. Taylor and director Micah Bickham.

According to the announcement, the special "expands the Weeknd's latest album, 'Dawn FM' into a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world." It will be available only to Prime members.

'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' has been produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker serving as executive producers.

In addition to the special, the show will be featured as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform.

The Grammy-winning artist expressed his excitement while discussing his latest TV project.

"I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said.

He added, "Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM -- a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

The Weeknd dropped his fifth album 'Dawn FM' on January 7 -- less than a week after announcing the project.

The album that consists of 16 tracks and runs about 52 minutes includes contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris and 'Uncut Gems' co-director Josh Safdie.

The singer previously released one of his tracks 'Take My Breath' in August to give his fans their first taste of the album. The song was later featured in an Olympic promo for the US women's track and field team.

The hitmaker's latest album 'Dawn FM' comes after the release of his 2020 album, 'After Hours'. Speaking to GQ last year, The Weeknd said his most recent project is "the album I've always wanted to make."

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me," he explained.

He further shared, "I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it."

The 'Starboy' singer is scheduled to travel worldwide this summer for the 'After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour', though tour dates are yet to be announced. (ANI)

