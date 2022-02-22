Drew Barrymore is one of the most popular pop culture icons of our time. Having worked in a bunch of films, she has done some incredible amount of work that just speaks volumes about her as an actress. Being constantly productive back in the day, Barrymore would come out with movie after movie that would end up being the most entertaining thing you would have watched that summer. Drew Barrymore Talks About Hitting on a Stranger, Says ‘Felt So Great After Taking the Risk’.

Barrymore began acting at a very young age, with her receiving fame for starring in ET the Extra-Terrestrial. Ever since then, she has become quite the icon in Hollywood and after growing up would go on to star in a string of successful films. So to celebrate Drew Barrymore’s 48th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb. Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Reunite for First Time in 20 Years on the Actress’ Talk Show.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (7.0)

This George Clooney directed film sees Barrymore star alongside Sam Rockwell. Based on a true story, it follows Barris, an apparent assassin for the CIA who also had a show business career on the side. The acting in the movie was praised as well, with people particularly praising Rockwell’s performance.

Everybody’s Fine (7.1)

This drama film sees Robert De Niro star in the role of a widower, who goes on a road trip to reconnect with his children. Barrymore plays the role of one of the children, and what follows is a deeply emotional tale that will definitely leave you in tears by the end.

Ever After (7.1)

Inspired by the tale of Cinderella, Ever After sees Barrymore take on the role of Danielle de Barbarac. It’s the same as many of the Cinderella tales that we have seen before, but what gives this adaptation the legs to run is Barrymore’s amazing performance.

Scream (2003)

One of the most iconic slasher films, Scream sees a guy in a ghost mask haunt a town by murdering people while asking them questions about the stab films. Barrymore plays the role of Casey Becker, who is the first victim of Ghostface. In one of the most iconic horror openings, Barrymore gives it her all.

ET the Extra-Terrestrial (7.8)

Steve Spielberg’s movie about an alien being left behind on Earth and befriending some children will be the cutest and most tear jerking thing you will see. It’s undoubtedly a huge leap for storytelling and films in general. Barrymore received worldwide fame with this film, and became the actress that we know today.

Barrymore certainly is one of the most entertaining stars of our time and movies are all the better for it. With this we finish off the list and wish Drew Barrymore a very happy birthday.

