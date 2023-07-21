Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Singer Armaan Malik will turn a year older on Saturday. He has decided to celebrate it in a low-key way this year.

Sharing his plans, Armaan said, "This year, I have decided to keep my birthday celebrations low-key and share this special day with my family and close friends. As I have been completely immersed in creating music, it feels like a perfect way to celebrate. This year, my focus is on creating music that touches hearts and spreads joy, and to achieve that I am pouring my heart and soul into it. Every song in the album is a labour of love. I believe it's my personal best work to date, and I can't wait to share more music with my fans. I look forward to a year full of positivity and happiness."

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. His other famous tracks include 'Kaun Tujhe', 'Jab Tak', 'Pehla Pyaar' and 'Besabriya' among others. (ANI)

