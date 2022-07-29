Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Actor and producer Dia Mirza shared thoughts on the latest trend of thrifting surfacing on social media, which reminded the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor of the era when objects and clothes were cared for gently and passed on from generation to generation.

Having grown up in an eco-sensitive family, Dia has an interesting take on the latest trend of thrifting on Instagram.

In a statement, she said, "Thrifting is a great trend to maximise the utility of our resources and to minimise waste. People are now shopping for pre-owned, gently-used items such as clothes but just think back a little and you will recall how our own grandmothers and mothers used to care for vintage sarees, turned faded shirts into aprons, and did not waste even a scrap of fabric. To pass on gently-used clothes, books, furniture and collectibles has been a tradition in Indian families but somehow it got submerged in the cycle of consumption and waste generation."

Dia, who is a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador & UN SG's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, says she has bought thrifted clothing online and also loves to shop in vintage stores whenever she travels abroad.

"In vintage shops, you come across rare finds like antique lace, botanical paintings from another era, lovely pieces of jewellery and curios you will not see in regular shops. Whenever I buy something that is pre-owned, I feel happy that something beautiful that was once loved by someone, is now living on through me," she added.

Antiquing is another trend that the 'Sanju' actor enjoys and shared that the joy of finding an old and beautiful artefact or pre-used piece of furniture is priceless.

Dia expressed that "Thrifting, antiquing, up cycling and repairing and maintaining things is not only fulfilling at so many levels, it is also good for the environment as the less waste we generate, the better it is for the planet. I am glad that the younger generation is now reviving the ideas of sustainability that were once a part of our ethos."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'. (ANI)

