Sanjay Dutt is not just an actor, but an emotion for his fans. One of Bollywood’s biggest prides, he’s gem of a star who has always been in the public eye, thanks to his work and personal life. Over the years, we’ve seen him playing diverse roles on the big screens and flashing impeccable talent. Be it doing comedy, action, romance, Dutt is ah-mazing in each department. However, he’s one of the rare actors in showbiz who's also loved as a villain on the celluloid. And well, on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday today (July 29), we list top five films of the actor that left the audiences go wow with his wicked baddie avatar. So, let’s get started. Sanjay Dutt Pens a Heartwarming Note As Shamshera Flops at the Box Office.

Khalnayak (1993)

Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak (Photo Credits: YouTube)

First on our list is this iconic movie Khalnayak which sees Sanjay Dutt as a pure evil. And even though an anti-hero in the film, audiences loved him to the ‘t’. He essayed the role of Balram Rakesh Prasad aka Ballu, a corrupt terrorist in this Subhash Ghai flick and won hearts. Khal-Nayak Sanjay Dutt Marks 4 Decades in Bollywood, Pens Heartwarming Note.

Kaante (2002)

Sanjay Dutt in Kaante (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kaante boasting of a dream starcast is one of the best action films ever made in Bollywood. The story of the movie revolves around six NRI’s who pull off a robbery, however it’s Dutt who steals the show. His rock solid negative role as a suited booted criminal Ajju is worth talking about.

Agneepath (2012)

Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Up next, we have Sanju Baba playing the role of a ruthless drug-lord Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. His character in the actioner can be described that of a psychopath with larger than life persona who's wickedly ugly. FYI, the movie starred Hrithik Roshan as the hero. Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt Shares Why He Loves Playing Antagonists in Films.

KGF Chapter 2 (2022)

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In this 2022 blockbuster, fans went gaga over Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera starring Yash in the lead role. From his whistle worthy dialogues to the walking swag, Dutt aced the robust villain's role in this movie. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 collected over Rs 1200 crores at the box office.

Shamshera (2022)

Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera (Photo Credits: YouTube)

YRF’s latest offering Shamshera sees Sanjay Dutt pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in this period actioner. Dutt plays an upper-caste police officer Shuddh Singh who’s grey in a cartoonish-ly evil way. Trust us, you’ve never seen Dutt nailing a grey character like this one.

That’s it, guys! These are five villainous roles of the original ‘Khal-Nayak’ of Bollywood that are wicked. Happy birthday, Sanjay Dutt from team LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).