Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Couple Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev are coming together in a new family drama CO-ED.

Vedant Sinha, and Adrija Sinha will also be seen in the show.

On Tuesday, the show's trailer was unveiled.

Set against the backdrop of an all-boys and all-girls school that merge after decades and what follows is a hilarious comedy of errors as teenage worlds collide, sparking chaos, curiosity, and first crushes.

Sharing his experience working in the show, Varun in a press note said, "CO-ED captures the chaos of teenage life, made even more intense when two sister schools merge and everyone is forced to adapt. What we love is how honestly it shows the parents' parallel journey. As parents in the story, we relate to that tug-of-war between guiding your kids and letting them grow. The twins react so differently, just like in any middle-class family where emotions, expectations, and social norms collide. CO-ED reminds us that growing up is never just a teen story, it's something parents live through too."

Rajeshwari Sachdev added, "CO-ED beautifully captures that confusing, funny, and emotional phase of growing up, not just for the kids, but for the parents too. As a mother in the story, I could relate to the constant push and pull between wanting to protect your children and letting them find their own way. It's a heartwarming reminder that growing up is a shared journey, for both teens and parents."

CO-ED will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 20th November. Guneet Monga Kapoor has produced it. (ANI)

