Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The makers of Elisabeth Moss starrer 'The Handmaid's Tale' have unveiled the trailer of the Emmy-winning series.

The Handmaid's Tale is a TV series created by Bruce Miller, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood.

Makers have released its full, official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit Hulu series. The video shows where each of the main players are when the dystopian Gilead saga returns and introduces an all-out war on the horizon, as June (Moss) leads a resistance of rage against Gilead for justice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Rise up and fight for your freedom!" screams June. "We use all of our friends, everyone and anyone who hates Gilead, to finally declare: Enough."

The Emmy Award-winning series returns on April 8 with three episodes, then weekly thereafter until the finale on May 27.

At the time of that November 2022 finale, Moss, also an executive producer and director, said in an interview, "It's actually a pretty positive ending for the show and the season, which we don't usually do. It's a cliffhanger ... but there's something positive about it. Of course, of all the people that would be on the train is this person who is her other half, the other half of this experience," as per the outlet.

"June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilean while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom," as per the logline, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The season six cast also includes Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television. Season six is executive produced by creator Bruce Miller, co-showrunners Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, Moss, Warren Littlefield, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracua, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

