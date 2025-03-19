Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited films of the year. With its action-packed teaser and electrifying songs, the film has already captivated audiences. Now, all eyes are on the much-anticipated trailer. Amidst the rising excitement, director AR Murugadoss has shared some fascinating insights about the film. ‘Sikandar’ Release Date Confirmed: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 30, a Sunday – Check Out New Poster.

When asked if Sikandar would have a strong emotional core like Ghajini, the director replied, "Yes, definitely. This is not just a mass film; it has very strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be a highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed like a psychological thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there’s an element of love that will move the audience."

He further elaborated on what makes Sikandar special, saying, "It will be a significant film in Salman sir’s career. It’s not just an Eid entertainer - it has a mix of action, emotion, and mass appeal that will connect with audiences of all backgrounds. We’ve made a film that everyone, from hardcore Salman fans to family audiences, will enjoy."

Murugadoss also expressed that those who loved Salman in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun will appreciate Sikandar. He added, "Yes, exactly! It's a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people thought Ghajini was just an action film, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element - an intense, relatable husband-wife story at its heart."

Prepare yourself for a cinematic journey this Eid 2025 as Salman Khan makes his highly awaited return to the big screen, alongside the captivating Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages.

