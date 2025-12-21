Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', recently shared a fun clip from the sets of the popular TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

The two, who appeared on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan, posted a video from backstage, where Big B can be seen trying his luck to say the long title of their upcoming film. The name turns into a tongue twister for him, and he keeps practising it. Kartik and Ananya are seen helping him with the pronunciation. When Amitabh finally says the full title correctly, the trio celebrate the moment with a loud "Yeahhhh".

Take a look

Along with the video, they added a caption that read, "Keh diya na! Bas !! keh diya 25th December #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on Thursday. The three-minute and twenty-one-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan about living in the present and not worrying too much about the past. Soon after, the characters played by Kartik and Ananya are introduced. Their love story begins during a holiday when they are asked to share a yacht.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles. The romantic movie is set to release in theatres on December 25.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' (ANI)

