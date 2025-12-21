Mumbai, December 21: Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival. According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival.

"She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police. ‘I Don’t Associate Myself With People Like That’: Nora Fatehi SLAMS Reports Linking Her and Other Bollywood Celebrities to Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Drug Parties (View Post).

The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence. Further details awaited. Sunburn Festival 2025: Popular Music Festival Moves Out of Goa, to Be Held in Mumbai for the First Time; Know Date, Ticket Details and More.

Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is now being held in Mumbai this year. The 3-day gala took place on December 19 and 20 and will now end on December 21. Launched in 2007, Sunburn was initially held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa. And now, fans are witnessing the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges.

