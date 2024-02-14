Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday left everyone in splits with his Valentine's Day post.

The Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff.

"Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day," he captioned the post.

Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna posted Akshay and Tiger's photo on her Instagram Stories and hilariously reacted, "Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me!" with a wink emoji.

Akshay and Tiger will be seen sharing screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will hit the theatres this Eid. (ANI)

