Twinkle Khanna shared a Christmas mishap where their pet dog Freddie accidentally bit their daughter Nitara while she tried to save him from swallowing chicken skewers. Despite receiving three rabies shots and one tetanus shot, Nitara defended Freddie, calling it an 'accident'. In her recent column for TOI, Twinkle highlighted Nitara's lack of regrets, quoting her daughter's words, "He didn’t mean to bite me, and it doesn’t matter as long as Freddie is fine." Twinkle humorously contrasted the situation, imagining a different scenario if she had bitten Nitara's fingers instead. Twinkle Khanna Earns Her Master's Degree, Akshay Kumar Shares Post and Congratulates Wife Saying ‘So Proud Of You Tina’.

Twinkle Khanna's Reveals Their Pet Dog Bit Her Daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna opens up about a recent incident where her daughter, Nitara, got bitten by their pet dog while attempting to ensure its safety. Recounting the incident during Christmas, Twinkle revealed that Nitara, concerned about the dog swallowing wooden skewers, tried to… pic.twitter.com/bp8eO2ilOS — The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha) January 29, 2024

