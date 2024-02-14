Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a twist, showcasing their undeniable bond of friendship over traditional romance. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars shared Valentine’s Day special pictures on Instagram and revealed how they choose ‘Bromance Over Romance’. The first picture captures their bromantic equation, while the second depicts them performing stunt on the beach. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: BTS Video of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Film Offers a Glimpse of the ‘Extraordinary Action’ – WATCH.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stills

