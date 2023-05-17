Cannes [France], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated India Pavillion at Cannes, showcasing India's creative economy.

The concept for the 54th film festival of India's poster revolves around a central motive of a peacock surrounded by a captivating representation of cinemas, arts, textiles and scripts of Indian languages.

Apart from Murugan and delegates, Cannes debutant Sara Ali Khan, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Guneet Monga were also present.

Indian Pavillion designed by NID Ahmedabad.

Taking to its official handle, NFDC India shared the details about the Pavillion.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Pavilion at #Cannes2023: Designed by NID Ahmedabad, it showcases our rich culture inspired by Saraswati Yantra & our National flag's colours. A platform for our film community to network, greenlight scripts & showcase our creative economy to the world. #IndiaAtCannes."

Anurag Thakur, who was not physically present at the festival, addressed the inaugural through a video message.

He said, "I would have liked to personally be there with you all, but my work engagements do not excuse me. So here I am, making the most of technology. India is an intriguing and intricate mosaic of multicultural experiences. We take pride in being one of the oldest civilisations in the world; a melting pot of ancient knowledge, ageless architecture, remarkable heritage, timeless traditions, innumerable attractions, rich culture and creative art."

Anurag Thakur also announced two schemes during the video message.

"Cinema has successfully captured and chronicled the profound cultural, economic and social drive and development of India. And 'Festival de Cannes' has played an instrumental role in not just promoting our cinematic excellence but also strengthening the Indo-French relations. In fact, last year, our country was the first ever 'Country of Honour' at the Marche Du Film where we had announced two schemes to encourage filmmakers and content creators to come and shoot in India. These were - The Incentive Scheme for Audio-Visual Co-production and Incentive Scheme for Shooting of Foreign films in India," he continued.

This year, the India Pavilion aims to showcase India's Creative Economy by leveraging our competence in content development and post-production prowess. For the first time this year, we have sent an official delegation of talented filmmakers from the North Eastern states of India to the Cannes Film Festival. The idea is to bring to you the depth and diversity of our country's rich cinematic culture while we recognise and promote regional diversity in filmmaking back home.

I am delighted to share with you, that National Film Archive of India (NFAI), which is a Government of India funded organisation, digitalised the negatives of 'Ishanou,' the Manipuri Language film, selected in the Cannes Classic Section this year."

The trailer of the shortlisted films was shown at the event.

Union Minister stated, "This year, yet again, India bedazzled global audiences with a trailer of our country's cinematic excellence, technological prowess, composite culture and illustrious heritage of storytelling. With 3 films shortlisted in 3 distinct categories and 2 of them bringing home Oscars - the world has just scratched the surface of the creativity, content and technical capabilities of the Indian Film Industry. The Government of India, under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, has been working to facilitate and expand opportunities in the film sector by measures like single-window facilitation and clearance for filming and setting up a taskforce on AVGC. With powerful narratives, high-end skill-based content curation and post-production capabilities and co-production treaties with 16 countries, India has emerged as an attractive destination for filmmakers worldwide."

He added, "I am confident that, the India Pavilion at Marche du Film will provoke new conversations on creativity and content curation and promote co-creation, collaboration and cooperation between India and the world. Today, India offers an oasis of opportunities, no wonder the land of story tellers is in the spotlight of the cinematic world! I look forward to seeing you all at the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 54) in Goa, later this year."

Like last year when India had a series of celebrities on the red carpet, this time Manushi Chillar, Indian actor, model and the winner of the Miss World 2017, Esha Gupta - acclaimed actor of the Indian Cinema and Kangabam Tomba - acclaimed Manipuri actor would walk the red carpet.

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes Film Festival. Kanu Behl's 'Agra' will be his second film to have its world premiere at Cannes, at the Directors' Fortnight. His 2014 debut film, 'Titli', was unveiled at the 'Un Certain Regard' section.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' is being screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Apart from these, many Indian films are slotted for being screened in Marche du Films.

A restored Manipuri film 'Ishanhou', will be showcased in the 'Classics' section. The movie was previously played in the festival's 'Un Certain Regard' section in 1991 and the National Film Archives of India preserved its film reels. The Manipur State Film Development Society got the film restored through the Film Heritage Foundation & Prasad Film Labs.

India will continue its push for being the content hub of the world, and a one-stop destination from conceiving to making films to doing post-production including graphics and animation and other modern techniques and tools. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had spoken about it during his visit to the festival last year.

This year's special focus will be on India's culture and heritage at the India Pavilion. The theme for this year's Pavilion is based on the Goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. It has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad with the theme - 'Showcasing India's Creative Economy' to the global community.

The pavilion design has been inspired by the Saraswati Yantra, the abstract representation of the goddess Saraswati, keeper of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning. The colours of the pavilion draw inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white, green, and blue.

Saffron for the strength and courage of the country, white for inner peace and truth, green for showcasing fertility, growth, and auspiciousness of the land, and blue for the law of dharma and truth. India has a vast reservoir of talent and the Indian Pavilion will provide the platform to the Indian film community to sign distribution deals, greenlight scripts, crack production collaborations and simply network with the world's major entertainment and media players. (ANI)

