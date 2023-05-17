New York, May 17 (PTI) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet says he was drawn to "Wonka" as he wanted to be a part of something for a young "uncynical audience".

The 27-year-old actor, known for films such as "Call Me By Your Name", "Dune" and "Little Women", will portray the young version of the famous chocolate factory owner in Warner Bros new adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl character.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet told Vogue magazine in an interview.

"That's why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate," the actor said.

Dahl's book has already been adapted for the big screen in 1971 and in 2005, with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp playing Wonka, respectively.

The film will be directed by Paul King, known for his work on the beloved "Paddington" films. The movie also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman.

Chalamet will next be seen in the second part of Denis Villeneuve's ambitious "Dune" trilogy.

The actor is also working with a vioce coach to prepare for his role in the long-awaited Bob Dylan biopic, which will beging filmming in New York.

"I've been preparing for forever," he said. PTI CORR

