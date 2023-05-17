Actor Sikandar Kher, who left a mark with his delectable performance in Monica, O My Darling, is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show Aarya in which he essays the role of Daulat. Sikandar Kher Joins Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Hindi Remake of Citadel- Reports.

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show in which he can be seen with the lead of the show - actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role in Aarya 3.

Sikandar Kher's Insta Post :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

He captioned the picture, "Daulat always there to serve you, protect and lean on walls. Aarya 3, Dugga Dugga and Thank you (sic)". Aarya Actor Sikandar Kher Shares How His Character Daulat in Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar Show Changed His Life.

The crew and cast recently resumed shooting in Mumbai of the series after wrapping up the schedule in Rajasthan. Sikandar has found immense love for the show helmed by Ram Madhvani and since the release of the show has become one of the most impressive actors in the OTT space.

