Couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi with their son (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have become parents to a baby boy.

Announcing the arrival of their son, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared an adorable picture.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

The snap shows Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead, while Lavanya lovingly cradles the newborn on her lap.

"Our little man 10.09.2025," they captioned the post.

Also Read | 'Our Responsibility To Tell Stories of Indian Epics in a Cool Way': Actor Teja Sajja on Upcoming Film 'Mirai' (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOawZVlkaxI/

As soon as Varun and Lavanya shared the good news, netizens including members of film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their warm greetings.

"Congratulations sooooo happpy," Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented.

Varun and Lavanya, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in May.

They posted a picture of themselves holding hands and a pair of baby booties.

"Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon," read the text attached to the post.

Varun and Lavanya have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)