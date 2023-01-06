Bollywood's star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a blessed outing together in Mumbai. The duo reached the Siddhivinayak Temple right after their New Year vacation, which they spent in Rajasthan. Pictures of the two surfaced online, where the Govinda Naam Mera actor had donned a white shirt and grey pants. While, the New York actor was seen in a green-coloured designer salwar suit. Vicky Kaushal Wishes Sister-In-Law Isabelle Kaif on Her Birthday.

Both were adorned with offerings from the temple, including a yellow-and-red cloth hanging by their shoulders. In one of the images, Vicky received an image of Lord Ganesha and a garland of red flowers. In another image, the duo was seen paying their obeisances to the deity with their eyes closed. After holidaying at Jawai in Rajasthan, the star couple had returned to Mumbai on December 30.Vicky took to Instagram and shared how the duo celebrated a few days as 2022 almost drew to a close. Katrina Kaif Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Hubby Vicky Kaushal, Couple’s Pics Go Viral.

He posted a string of images from his Rajasthan diaries. In one of the photos, Katrina and Vicky are seen striking a stylish pose for a selfie dressed in winter jackets. The two are also seen enjoying the beautiful sunset. Rajasthan holds a special place in Vicky and Katrina's life as they got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Kat Stole My Heart (@ilhamkatrina1)

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)