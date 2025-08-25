Los Angeles [US], August 25 (ANI): Mingus Reedus, the son of 'The Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, has faced a series of legal charges after being arrested in New York City for an alleged assault, PEOPLE reported.

The 25-year-old model was taken into custody on Saturday, August 23, at around 8:40 a.m. According to the police, when they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman with "minor injuries on her neck and leg."

According to the publication, Mingus was initially charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. Court records now show he faces three additional charges: assault for recklessly causing injury, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

Mingus appeared in court the same day and pleaded not guilty to all five charges. His next court date is set for Tuesday, August 26.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Mingus' lawyer Priya Chaudhry said her client is innocent and "it will clear" as "the facts emerge."

"Despite what the prosecutor said in court, which is not evidence , they [the Manhattan District Attorney's Office] chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less. This speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor's in-court comments," Chaudhry wrote.

"Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pleaded not guilty," she added.

This is not the first time Mingus has faced legal issues. In 2021, he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman at the San Gennaro festival in New York. That case ended in 2022 after he accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, according to PEOPLE. (ANI)

