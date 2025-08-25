Vijayakanth, affectionately known as 'Captain' and lauded as 'Puratchi Kalaignar,' (revolutionary artist) remains a towering figure in Tamil cinema whose influence extends far beyond the silver screen even after his tragic demise on December 28, 2023, at the age of 71. Vijayakanth Dies at 71: Netizens in Deep Shock, Express Condolences Over Sudden Demise of Actor-Politician and DMDK Founder.

Born on August 25, 1952, under the name 'Vijayaraj Alagarswami', he forged an extraordinary path - delivering powerful performances in emotionally resonant dramas, gripping thrillers, and socially conscious narratives. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he portrayed characters who were not merely heroes but guardians of justice, compassion and integrity - earning accolades, adoration and a reputation as an everyman’s champion. This eventually helped him craft an illustrious political career after founding his own party in Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMK). His final accolade was posthumously receiving the Padma Bhushan in 2024.

On his birth anniversary, it is fitting to revisit five films that best reflect his versatility and enduring appeal among Indian viewers and where you can watch them online.

1. Vaidehi Kaathirunthaal (1984)

Vijaykanth in Vaidehi Kaathirunthaal

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A moving rural drama that showcased Vijayakanth’s emotional depth alongside Revathi. The film was both critically and commercially successful, establishing him as a rising star in B- and C-centre audiences. Vijaykanth was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil.

2. Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986)

Vijaykanth in Amman Kovil Kizhakale

Where to Watch: SunNXT

A romantic drama with enchanting music by Ilaiyaraaja, this film earned Vijayakanth the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil and ran for well over 150 days in theatres - cementing its place as a classic.

3. Pulan Visaranai (1990)

Vijaykanth in Pulan Visaranai

Where to Watch: MX Player

A hard-hitting crime thriller based loosely on real events (the serial killer Auto Shankar), featuring Vijayakanth as DCP Honest Raj. His cat-and-mouse pursuit of murderous criminals made this film a hallmark of the genre. It was remade in Hindi as Raavan Raj, starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead. Vijayakanth Passes Away: From Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam To Captain Prabhakaran, 5 Iconic Tamil Films of Renowned Actor-Politician.

4. Captain Prabhakaran (1991)

Vijaykanth in Captain Prabhakaran

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Aka the movie that have give the lasting epithet 'Captain'. What's so special about the film that it was his 100th film, where he played the role of a honest forest officer out to catch those who are exploiting the natural resources. The movie was a huge blockbuster.

5. Ramanaa (2002)

Vijaykanth in Ramanaa

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A stirring vigilante drama by AR Murugadoss, where Vijayakanth plays a professor who mobilises ex-students to eradicate corruption. The film was a super-hit and won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film. It was later remade in several languages, including in Hindi as Gabbar is Back, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 07:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).