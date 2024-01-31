Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor, on Friday, shared a hilarious video in which he is talking about his 'favorite kinda relative'.

The 'Bloody Daddy' actor dropped a video on Instagram where he imitates his 'favorite relative' embarrassing someone about weight gain and wrote, "My favorite kinda relative."

In the clip, he can be seen sporting a white shirt and a black dupatta that covers his head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2uYsHINEVa/?hl=en

His brother reacted to the post and wrote, "Johnny Levering".

Netizens also reacted to the post and flooded the comment sections.

A user wrote, "This side of Shahid is my fav" while another fan commented, "Your expression" with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story'.

Legendary actor Dharmendra is also a part of the project.

With this, Shahid Kapoor returns to the genre of romance after the blockbuster hit of Kabir Singh, leaving fans overjoyed for what's in store.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, a Maddock Film's production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

The film will be released on February 9.

Apart from this, Shahid also has 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

The cast recently finished shooting for the film's first schedule.

Recently, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement. They wrote, "And it's a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!"

The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, "Deva first schedule done and dusted."The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. (ANI)

