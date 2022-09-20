London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Members of the British Royal Family found discreet ways to honour the Queen through clothing at the Queen's funeral on Monday. Many women who were close to the queen donned jewels and outfits that had either been presented to them by the late monarch or were designed to symbolize her presence.

Meghan Markle

According to Page Six, The Queen gave Meghan a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings in 2018, which she wore to the funeral on Monday.

UK jeweller Maxwell Stone had earlier told Page Six, "The royal tradition of wearing pearls for mourning dates back to Queen Victoria, who was so overwhelmed with grief when Prince Albert died that she wore nothing but black for the rest of her life."

Meghan wore a black cape from Stella McCartney. She wore the same one in navy blue colour to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cornwall wore Queen Elizabeth's pearls and a black Alexander McQueen coat dress to the funeral, according to New York Post.

According to Page Six, Kate wore the same pearl earrings to Prince Philip's funeral. The earrings were a gift from the Emperor of Bahrain to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

Kate also wore a black-netted veil to honour the Queen.

Notably, she wore the Queen's four-row pearl choker with a diamond clasp.

Camila Parker Bowles

Queen Consort Camila paid an ode to the Queen by wearing her Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.

The brooch is a heart-shaped piece that has the number 60 on it. According to New York Post, it signifies the number of years in a Diamond Jubilee reign. Page Six reports that Camila also carried a clutch by Launer, one of Queen's favourite labels. (ANI)

