One of the highly anticipated films of R Madhavan after Rocketry is Dhokha: Round D Corner. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the makers have created quite a buzz of the movie via posters, teaser and trailer. Dokha is all set to release on the big screens this September and is produced by T-Series. Well, owing to the fantastic starcast, audiences are eager to watch the flick at the cinema halls and their expectations are high. Just in case, you are the one who wants to know everything about Dokha, then you are at the right place. Dhokha Round D Corner Release Date: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, Khushali Kumar’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On September 23 (View Poster).

Also, with the music for the film composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Bappi Lahiri, Rochak Kohli and Gourov Dasgupta, it'll be a treat for movie buffs it seems. Let's take a look at some of the key details below.

Cast - Dhokha: Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar in major roles. To note, this one marks Khushalii's film debut.

Plot - Dhoka is a tale of lies and harsh truths. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the story of the film revolves around a delusional housewife with a personality disorder who's taken hostage by a terrorist on the loose and a husband accused of cheating on his wife. Dhokha-Round D Corner Trailer: Aparshakti Khurana Stars as a Terrorist in This Suspense Thriller Co-Starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

Release Date - R Madhavan's crime thriller, Dokha: Round D Corner is slated to release at the theatres on September 23.

Review - Dokha: Round D Corner's reviews are yet not out. Once the review of the Kookie Gulati directorial is out, we will link it here for you. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).