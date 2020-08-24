London, Aug 24 (PTI) "The Witcher" star Anya Chalotra is set to feature in "No Masks", a new coronavirus-centred play.

The virtual production, which will air on Sky Arts, is based on the real-life testimonies of key frontline workers in East London during the pandemic, reported DigitalSpy.

Chalotra is cast as junior doctor Anuja alongside Russell Tovey's policeman Noel, Lorraine Ashbourne as palliative care nurse Linda, Anna Calder-Marshall as elderly woman Annie, and Eamonn Walker as care worker Vincent, with Elijah Melhado from Stratford East's Youth Theatre.

Written by Nadia Fall and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the show will be a "testament to the dedication of key workers during the COVID crisis as well as an exploration of our shared hopes and fears".

According to Tovey, "No Masks" was an amazing reintroduction into the world of acting and filming again with a crew.

"It's a dynamic and thoughtful piece, packed with all the stories and drama of our current climate, told through the words of people that are vital in making a difference on the front line," he added.

Fall said the new show aims to give a voice to those on the frontlines and bring people together in these difficult times.

"We are thrilled to be working with Sky Arts and Moonshine Features to showcase the brilliant stories of key workers from our community and be a part of Sky Arts as it becomes free for everyone to watch.

"We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time," added the artistic director of Stratford East. PTI

