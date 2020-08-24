The nation has been praying for veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery ever since he was admitted to the hospital, following him testing positive for coronavirus. A regular health update of the singer is being provided by his son SP Charan and also the hospital. While earlier today, the legendary singer's son took to social media to rubbish all rumours about SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for COVID-19, now an update on his health condition has now been provided by the hospital. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son Rubbishes Rumour of Veteran Singer Testing Negative for COVID-19.

As per the latest health update, released by MGM hospital, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is stable though the singer remains to be to be on ventilator and ECMO support. The health update as per the hospital states that the singer continues to be closely monitored by their clinical team. Earlier, the singer's son SP Charan too had shared a video on Instagram where he spoke about his father's health remaining stable as of now and also asked everyone to stray away from gossip-mongering. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: The Veteran Singer Is Stable, Remains on Ventilator and ECMO Support in the ICU (Read Statement).

Check Out the Hospital's Update Here:

Ever since the news of the singer's hospitalisation came, netizens have been sending their prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Not only the singer's fans but also several actors and directors from the South industry including the likes of Dulquer Salmaan had shared social media posts, wishing a speedy recovery to the veteran singer.

