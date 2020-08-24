Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has utilised the lockdown period well to work on physique and fitness. In a new Instagram picture the actor has posted, he spreads Monday motivation by showing off his muscular back. The image has Prithviraj standing against light in a way only his silhouette can be seen. The actor is seen standing in front of gym equipment. "When you stop dieting and exercising and start eating and training!" he captioned, tagging his post with #mondaymotivation. Prithviraj Sukumaran Is All Praises For Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman! Malayalam Actor Says, ‘Truly Does Encapsulate The “Dark Knight”’

Speaking about work, the actor is all set to feature in a film that will fully be shot virtually. The untitled project will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in India’s First Virtual Production Film That Marks Gokulraj Baskar’s Directorial Debut (View Poster)

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram Post Below

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).