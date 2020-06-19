Entertenment News | Joanne Frogatt to Star in Apple Podcast 'The Harrowing'

Los Angeles, Jun 19 (PTI) "Downton Abbey" star Joanne Froggatt is set to lead her first podcast, a supernatural thriller titled "The Harrowing".

The Golden Globe winner will feature as Sergeant Jackie O'Hara on the show, which will be available on Apple Podcasts from June 25, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! Co-Actor, Mumbai Indians Cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh Reveals About a Promise Made to the Late Actor He Failed to Fulfil.

"The Harrowing" follows the supernatural events on a remote Scottish island over Easter, when a girl and mysterious stranger vanish and only O'Hara is left to recount what happened.

"It was an absolute pleasure to work on this dark, supernatural thriller. The pull between good and evil, and heaven and hell sets the tone for this incredible story," Froggatt said.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna to Be Paired Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 65?.

The eight-part show, written by Mark Healy, comes from TV content production company Fremantle's podcast label Storyglass.

It is executive produced by Fremantle's director of global drama, Sarah Doole, and Storyglass creative director Robert Delamere.

Ben Walker is attached as producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)