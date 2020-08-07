Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Director Faruk Kabir says Vidyut Jammwal, the lead actor of his upcoming film "Khuda Haafiz", had to unlearn many things to capture the emotions of his character.

The film is inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE.

Kabir said Vidyut, who is known for his action films like "Commando" franchise and "Force", had to focus more on understanding the mental sapce of his character, Sameer Chaudhary.

"Since 'Khuda Haafiz' is based on a real life incident, the entire story, the way it is written, shot and also in terms of performance it has to be done exactly the same way. Vidyut comes from a hardcore action space, the idea was to get down to the basics and real sense of performance. There is a lot of unlearning that Vidyut had to do," Kabir said in a statement.

The director said Vidyut underwent a training for three months for the film.

"We did three months of workshops which included reading of various scenes, we had a backstory for his part, the body language, the way he would talk and speak, tehzib, etc he had to get the sur of the character right. This is uncharted territory on an emotional level for Vidyut, we had to get into the depth of it," he added.

Kabir said the action sequences in the film are raw and real.

"We have shown it the way it can be in reality. Like any ordinary man, who has the desire and passion to find his wife, the character goes to all extent - he will beg, plead, request and beat and get hit and get back again. The character goes through various emotions."

Besides Vidyut, the film also features Annu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit.

The director said he roped in local talent from Uzbekistan, where the film was shot, for some portions in the movie.

"Khuda Haafiz" will stream from August 14 on Disney+Hotstar.

