August 7 is celebrated as National Handloom day in India. The significance of this day is to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. We bet if you have taken a look at social media since morning, you have come across several celebrity posts where actresses are seen sporting gorgeous sarees that are Indian weaves and celebrating National Handloom Day. Recently, actress Hina Khan also took to Instagram, to share a message on the same as she made an appeal to support Indian weavers. National Handloom Day 2020 Photos: From Muga Silk to Kanjeevaram, Twitterati Celebrate the Handloom Weavers in India and Their Amazing Artistry Skills.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a video where she was seen making an appeal to everyone, asking them to go 'vocal for local'. In her National Handloom day post, she wrote, "Here’s an appeal to all you on this Handloom Day..let’s support our weavers .. they have been doing it longer than we can imagine and they’re absolutely amazing. #GoLocalForVocal." In the video message, Hina said, "Let's support our weavers and our handloom industry." The actress was seen urging people to buy masks made by Indian weavers. National Handloom Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor Urge People to Be 'Vocal for Local'.

Check Out Hina Khan's Post Here:

Hina Khan's inspiring post has left fans impressed. Several other celebrities also appealed their fans to support the Indian textile industry. Priyanka Chopra in her post wrote, "Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry."

