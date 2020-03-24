Essential Commodities Will Be Available During Lockdown in Ghaziabad: SSP

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) After country-wide lock down was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Ghaziabad SSP said there is no need for panic as essential commodities will be available in the district so that people do not face scarcity of these items.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that the traders have been urged to deliver the essential items through home delivery service.

The traders' associations have been advised to encourage the shopkeepers to provide a list of their workers so that passes could be issued to them, the officer said.

He further said police have been taken stringent action against those defying prohibitory orders since Monday.

The SSP said 9,500 vehicles were checked during this period and of these 4,600 were challaned.

Besides, 155 vehicles were seized and Rs 8,000 fine was recovered, he added.

Naithani said 137 FIRs have been lodged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 520 people have been named for not taking the lockdown seriously.

