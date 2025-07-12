New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and said every Indian is elated with this recognition. 'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list. This is India's 44th property to receive the recognition.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare. The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice." "Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu," he added. Three Sites in African Continent Removed from UNESCO World Heritage 'in Danger' List.

'Maratha Military Landscapes' Gets UNESCO Tag

Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu. When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural… https://t.co/J7LEiOAZqy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2025

Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire. On the latest addition to the World Heritage List, the Culture Ministry said it reflected the country's enduring cultural legacy and showcased its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity and historical continuity.

