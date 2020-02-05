Ex-Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies at 95

World. (File Image)

Nairobi [Kenya], Feb 5 (ANI): Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi died in the early hours on Tuesday at the age of 95.Moi passed away after suffering from poor health for months."Kenya and our continent (Africa) were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi, who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa in a number of capacities," CNN reported citing a statement from the official residence of the President of Kenya.Moi was admitted to a hospital in October last year due to breathing problems but was later released after a few weeks of medical supervision.He served as Kenya's second president from 1978 to 2002.His 24-year stint was mostly through a one-party rule before stepping down in 2002.Kenya has ordered a period of national mourning until his funeral service is held with the highest honours. (ANI)

