Recap of Past India vs South Africa T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Super 8 Match in Ahmedabad

Two of the most dominant forces in world cricket are set to collide as India and South Africa prepare for their highly anticipated Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday. Both teams enter the second stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with unblemished records, having finished their respective groups with four consecutive wins. This fixture not only carries significant weight for semi-final qualification but also serves as a high-stakes rematch of the 2024 World Cup final. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

India vs South Africa Head-To-Head in T20

India enters the clash with a clear psychological advantage, holding a superior record in T20 International (T20I) history. Out of the 35 matches played between the two nations since their first encounter in 2006, India has emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while South Africa has claimed 13 wins. One match ended in a no-result.

IND vs SA Head-To-Head

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 35 India Won 21 South Africa Won 13 No Result 1 T20 World Cup H2H India 5 – 2 South Africa Last Encounter (Warm-up) India won by 30 runs (Feb 2026) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Top Run Scorer (Current) Suryakumar Yadav (409 runs in last 10 games)

List of All India vs South Africa: T20 World Cup Matches With Results

In T20 World Cup history, India have won five of their seven encounters against the Proteas. This dominance dates back to the inaugural 2007 edition, where India’s victory in Durban paved the way for their first title. Since then, the Men in Blue have consistently overcome South African challenges in major tournaments, including a clinical final win in 2024.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Record

Year Venue Stage Winner Margin 2007 Durban, SA Super 8s India 37 runs 2009 Nottingham, UK Super 8s South Africa 12 runs 2010 St Lucia, WI Group Stage India 14 runs 2012 Colombo, SL Super 8s India 1 run 2014 Mirpur, BAN Semi-final India 6 wickets 2022 Perth, AUS Super 12s South Africa 5 wickets 2024 Barbados, WI Final India 7 runs 2026 Ahmedabad, IND Super 8s Upcoming 22 Feb 2026

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Preview: Unbeaten Streaks on the Line

India arrives in Ahmedabad following a clinical group stage where they topped Group A. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue secured emphatic victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, underpinned by a bowling attack that has looked virtually impenetrable.

South Africa has been equally impressive, navigating Group D without a single loss. Their campaign has been defined by the explosive form of Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs. Having brushed aside New Zealand and the UAE, the Proteas look better equipped than ever to challenge India's recent dominance in ICC events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).