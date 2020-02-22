Exchange of Fire Between Security Forces and Terrorists in J-K's Sangam

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday."Exchange of fire started between security forces & terrorists at Sangam #Bijbehara. Police, CRPF & Army are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

