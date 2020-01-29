Father, Son Arrested in Connection with 65-year-old Woman's Murder in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The district police on Tuesday arrested two persons, Ramar and his son Sathish, in connection with the murder case of a 65-year-old woman in Madurai.The woman has been identified as C Angammal of Kulukutinayakanur.According to police, the incident happened on January 25 after an altercation broke out between Angammal and Sathish's family.Ramar's family wanted to arrange Sathish's marriage with a relative of Angammal. However, Angammal objected to the marriage and caused obstructions.During a heated argument between the two parties, the sexagenerian was pushed to the ground which led to her death. (ANI)

