Fed Cup Postponed for Three Weeks

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Fed Cup competition, which was moved out of China and scheduled to begin from Tuesday in Kazakhstan, has been postponed for three weeks due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Asia/Oceania Group I event was originally scheduled to be hosted by the city of Dongguan in China from February 4-8.

According to All India Tennis Association (AITA), the ITF has confirmed the postponement of the tournament after the government of Kazakhstan prohibited the organisation of of international sports events due to the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

"The ITF is working with WTA to ensure availability of top players and are also exploring further venue options to host this event," AITA said in a release.

China, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and Uzbekistan are the other countries who will be vie for two play-off spots along with India in the Group I competition. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)