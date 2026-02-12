Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the DP World Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, set to begin on 13 February. The tournament, hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, will showcase the next generation of Asian cricketing talent. In a significant move for regional accessibility, the network has announced that for the first time, matches involving India—including the high-profile clash against Pakistan—will be broadcast in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026?

Cricket fans in India can watch the entire tournament live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. For digital viewers, the matches will be available for streaming via the Sony LIV app and website.

The multi-language commentary will be available for key fixtures throughout the tournament, specifically matches played on 13, 15, and 17 February, alongside both semi-finals and the final. This initiative aims to broaden the reach of women's cricket and engage a more diverse audience across the country. Where to Watch ISL 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

Feature Details Tournament DP World Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Dates 13 February – 22 February 2026 Venue Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) Sony LIV Language Feeds English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu India Captain Radha Yadav Key Fixture India vs Pakistan (15 February)

Tournament Format and Venue

The competition follows a round-robin format followed by knockout stages, with all matches taking place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. Eight teams have been divided into two groups:

Group A: India A, Pakistan A, Nepal, and UAE.

Group B: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on 20 February, with the final scheduled for 22 February.

