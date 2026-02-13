India A begin their ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign on 13 February, against the United Arab Emirates at the Terdthai Cricket Ground. Led by experienced spinner Radha Yadav, the defending champions aim to assert dominance in Group A. The UAE, captained by Esha Oza, enter the match as formidable opponents following recent consistent performances in the associate circuit. Where to Watch 2026 Winter Olympics Live Streaming in India?.

Where To Watch India A vs United Arab Emirates Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 (Hindi), and Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu) will provide coverage as per listings. For digital viewers, the match is available via live stream on the Sony LIV app and website.

Category Details Event Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Time 12:30 IST (14:00 Local) Venue Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok Live Stream Sony LIV TV Channel Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, & 4

This developmental tournament features A sides from major nations alongside senior associate teams. With the surface in Bangkok expected to slow down, spinners like Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar will be pivotal for India A as they look to secure an early lead in the standings.

