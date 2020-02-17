Fire Breaks out in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Brought Under Control

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a dump yard near Sanjeevaiah Park in Somajiguda area of Hyderabad on Sunday night.Three fire tenders immediately arrived on the spot to control the fire which had broken out in the dump yard.The fire was later brought under control.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)