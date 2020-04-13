Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand, State Tally at 24

Ranchi (Jharkahnd) [India], April 13 (ANI): Five more people tested positive for COVID 19 in the state on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 24.The state health department said that out of the five cases, three were reported from Ranchi's Hinpiri while one case each was reported from Bokaro and Giridih.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

