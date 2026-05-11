1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has issued a formal clarification following a social media storm over a remark made during the Tamil commentary of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The incident, which occurred during the high-stakes encounter in Raipur on Sunday, 10 May, led to widespread accusations of insensitivity. Krunal Pandya 'Battle Scars': RCB All-Rounder Reveals Physical Toll of Match-Winning Knock Against Mumbai Indians.

The controversy began when a clip from the regional broadcast went viral, appearing to show Badrinath suggesting that an opponent should "let him die" instead of helping a distressed player. However, Badrinath has now broken his silence, stating that his comments were taken out of context and misunderstood by those unfamiliar with colloquial Tamil.

The On-Field Incident and Commentary

The drama unfolded as RCB’s Krunal Pandya collapsed in visible agony due to severe muscle cramps while anchoring a difficult run-chase. In a notable display of sportsmanship, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton immediately stepped in to help the opponent stretch.

During the broadcast, Badrinath used the phrase "saavu" (meaning die), which translated literally by some users as a call for the player to be left in pain. The former Chennai Super Kings batter explained on Monday that he was actually highlighting the contrast between a cut-throat competitive attitude and Rickelton’s commendable gesture.

Badrinath’s Official Response

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air, Badrinath insisted that his intention was the exact opposite of what was being alleged. He clarified that he was applauding Rickelton for putting humanity above the result in a match that was "on a knife-edge." IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: RCB Climb To Top Spot; MI, LSG Eliminated.

“‘Let him die there’… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton... Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that,” Badrinath wrote. He added that the confusion stemmed from his use of colloquial Tamil, which was meant to illustrate a hypothetical callous attitude that Rickelton chose not to adopt.

S Badrinath's X Post

“Let him die there”… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton.. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that. This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil. 🙏 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 11, 2026

Krunal Pandya’s Gritty Performance

The off-field row served as a backdrop to one of the most resilient innings of the 2026 season. Despite the debilitating cramps that left him nearly immobile, Krunal Pandya remained at the crease to score a vital 73 off 46 balls. His efforts were instrumental in keeping RCB in the hunt until the final over. The match eventually concluded with a dramatic two-wicket victory for the defending champions, moving them to the top of the points table. Conversely, the result confirmed Mumbai Indians’ elimination from the playoff race.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (S Badrinath). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).