Shaheen Afridi Accused of Ball Tampering During BAN vs PAK 1st Test As Umpires Intervene (Watch Video)

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The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was hit by controversy on Monday, 11 May, as allegations of ball tampering surfaced against Pakistani spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. The incident occurred during the second innings on Day 4, leading to a brief but tense intervention by the on-field umpires. Social media began circulating footage from the afternoon session appearing to show Afridi interacting with the ball with his foot in a suspicious manner. The viral video prompted on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Richard Kettleborough to inspect the condition of the ball during a break in play. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026.

The controversy unfolded as Pakistan searched for breakthroughs to dismantle a resilient 105-run partnership between Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto. After a thorough inspection, the umpires opted not to impose an immediate five-run penalty. No formal charges have been announced by the ICC match referee at this stage.

Viral Video Shows Shaheen Afridi Allegedly Tampering with Ball

Shaheen Afridi Accused of Ball Tampering

Another Pakistani caught tampering the ball Weeks after Fakhar Zaman was penalised for ball tampering during the PSL, now Shaheen Shah Afridi has come under the scanner after cameras caught him seemingly trying to alter the shape of the ball during the Test against Bangladesh… pic.twitter.com/iGOF51XPBb — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 11, 2026

This is not the first time the 26-year-old pacer has faced such accusations in 2026. In late March, during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars were penalised five runs for ball tampering during a fixture against Karachi Kings. In that instance, cameras caught Afridi and teammates Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman in a discussion that led officials to conclude the ball's condition had been deliberately altered.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).